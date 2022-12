Markkanen finished with 31 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Markkanen continued his impressive scoring season Thursday. Not only was he perfect from the free-throw line, but he played a team-high in minutes. Markkanen is now shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three in 2022-23.