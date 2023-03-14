Markkanen logged 38 points (14-26 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Heat.

The 25-year-old didn't get a lot of help in the road loss, as only two other Jazz players even scored in double digits. Markkanen has popped for more than 30 points in three of the last four games, and since the All-Star break he's taken his breakout campaign to another level, averaging 29.1 points, 8.3 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.9 assists over eight contests.