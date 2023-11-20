Markkanen chipped in 38 points (15-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 50 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime loss to the Suns.

Markkanen's 38 points mark a new season high, and with 17 rebounds he finished a couple boards shy of his career high (19). While Markkanen has been excellent as a scorer, rebounder and three-point shooter, it should also be noted that he's on pace to average career highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (1.0).