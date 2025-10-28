Markkanen posted 51 points (14-32 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 17-17 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 45 minutes in Monday's 138-134 overtime win over the Suns.

Markkanen let it fly en route to a career-high 51 points, marking his first 40-point performance since March 2023. The 28-year-old forward also grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the season. He's scored at least 20 points in all three of Utah's regular-season games thus far, averaging 34.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three-point range in 38.0 minutes per contest.