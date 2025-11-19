Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Excels with 31 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen totaled 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers.
Although difficult to believe, Markkanen's 31-point night marked his worst scoring performance over the past four games. He racked up point totals of 35, 40 and 47 points prior to Tuesday's game, signifying one of the best scoring streaks of the month in the NBA. Along with the four-game average of 38.3 points, he's averaged 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the same period.
