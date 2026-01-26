Markkanen (conditioning) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen is on the precipice of returning from a seven-game absence with an illness. Either Cody Williams or Svi Mykhailiuk will likely move into the second unit once Markkanen returns to the lineup. The star forward has averaged 28.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.9 minutes per contest in his last 10 games.