Markkanen said after Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Knicks that he doesn't expect to play Thursday in Portland while he receives maintenance for his left hamstring, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen had missed eight consecutive games due to a left hamstring strain before he returned to action in Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Knicks, finishing the night with 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and eight rebounds. Though Markkanen didn't experience any reported setbacks in his return, the Jazz look set to exercise caution with the 2022 All-Star by holding him out Thursday. Assuming Markkanen ends up sitting, Simone Fontecchio, Taylor Hendricks and Ochai Agbaji could all be in store for elevated playing time at either forward spot.