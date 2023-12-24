Markkanen produced 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Raptors.

Markkanen returned from a one-game absence and dazzled on offense, posting his first 30-point game since mid-November and making a big impact on both ends of the court. Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in five December outings.