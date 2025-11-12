Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Explodes for 35 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen totaled 35 points (13-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 victory over the Pacers.
Markkanen sliced up Indiana's ineffective defense with relative ease and finished with a season-high 35 points. He got there via high volume and another successful night beyond the arc. Through 11 games, the veteran is converting threes at a 38.1-percent clip and has an overall field goal percentage of 46.8 percent.
