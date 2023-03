Markkanen posted 40 points (14-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 loss to Portland.

Although Markkanen's back injury kept him out of Monday's game, the Jazz's top producer showed no ill effects with 33 minutes on the floor. His 40 points marked Markkanen's third-best scoring total of the season. Despite the injury struggles, Markkanen is enjoying an excellent March, averaging 29.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over seven games.