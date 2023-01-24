Markkanen chipped in 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over Charlotte.

Markkanen missed two games due to a hip injury earlier this month, but that hasn't slowed him down, and he's now recorded double-doubles in each of his last five appearances. The former Bulls and Cavaliers forward continues to have a career-best season and is averaging 28.9 points with 10.0 rebounds per game in January.