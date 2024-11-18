Markkanen produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Clippers.

Markkanen did what he could in this matchup and posted a solid stat line across the board en route to his first double-double of the season. Markkanen has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five outings, a span in which he's averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.