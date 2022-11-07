Markkanen closed Sunday's 110-102 win over the Clippers with 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Markkanen's production has helped to turn Utah's 'rebuild' into an 8-3 record and second place in the West. He's easily one of the bigger surprises in the league during the early weeks of the season.