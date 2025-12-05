Markkanen tallied 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Utah's 123-110 win over Brooklyn on Thursday.

Markkanen helped Utah close things out with 10 fourth-quarter points, and his performance Thursday marked the ninth time this season that the veteran forward has scored 30-plus points in a game. He is off to a terrific start to the 2025-26 regular season, averaging a career-high 28.1 points along with 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals over 35.5 minutes per game. Markkanen will look to carry his momentum into the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set Friday against the Knicks.