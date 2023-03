Markkanen provided 31 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 win over the Magic.

Markkanen finished with at least 30 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block for a second consecutive contest. The breakout forward has appeared in six of Utah's seven games since the All-Star break and is averaging 30.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with 51/36/83 shooting splits during that stretch.