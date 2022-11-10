Markkanen scored 32 points (9-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and a block over 31 minutes in Utah's 125-119 win over the Hawks.

Markkanen had it going from the field on Wednesday night, racking up 16 first-quarter points on 3-of-6 shooting while also knocking down all eight of his free-throw attempts in the period. He finished the first half with 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. The Jazz forward contributed another eight points in the fourth, hitting both of his three-point attempts and adding four clutch rebounds as the Jazz finished off the Hawks with 40 points in the final period. Markkanen led all players in scoring on the night while also knocking down a season-high six three-pointers.