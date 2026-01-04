Markkanen logged 35 points (15-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 41 minutes during the Jazz's 123-114 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Markkanen returned Saturday from a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, which didn't appear to bother him all as he logged a team-high 41 minutes during the loss. He reached the 35-point threshold for the fifth time this season, and his scoring output was his most in a game since Nov. 16 against the Bulls (47 points). In his last 10 outings since Dec. 1, Markkanen has averaged 27.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.