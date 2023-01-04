Markkanen recorded 28 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to Sacramento.

Although his final shot didn't go the Jazz's way, Markkanen kept the Jazz in this game throughout and turned in another stellar stat line. Although his long-range shots aren't falling, his overall contribution is turning the Jazz rebuild into a playoff-worthy franchise.