Markkanen accumulated 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.
Markkanen had a decent shooting night, but it wasn't enough to beat the short-handed Lakers. The star forward was especially effective beyond the arc, matching a season-high five three-pointers in the losing effort.
