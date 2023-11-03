Markkanen posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to Orlando.

Markkanen couldn't reach his fifth double-double of the season, but at least he surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time. Markkanen has scored 19 or more points in each of his first six games of the campaign, and while the season is still very young, he already looks like one of the most consistent frontcourt players in the league. Given his massive role on offense for the Jazz, he should keep producing steady numbers while flirting with double-doubles every time he steps on the court.