Markkanen closed with 36 points (16-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds over 34 minutes during Friday's 126-125 loss to the Kings.

Markkanen scored 23 of his game-high 36 points in the second half on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, but his valiant effort on offense still wasn't enough as the Jazz fell to Sacramento on the road for their third straight loss. It was Markkanen's ninth game this season with 30 or more points, though he failed to knock down more than one three in the contest for the first time since Nov. 21.