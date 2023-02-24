Markkanen ended Thursday's 120-119 overtime win over the Thunder with 43 points (15-28 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes.

Markkanen had an ok first half with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, but failed to knock down any of his five attempts from beyond the arc. After a modest third quarter the power forward erupted for 18 points in the fourth on 8-of-12 shooting to help send the game into overtime. Markkanen finished with a game-high 43 points while also grabbing 10 boards to notch his second straight double-double. He's now scored at least 29 points in three straight, shooting 47.8 percent from the field over that run.