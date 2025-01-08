Markkanen (back) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.
Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Utah's previous due to back spasms. Markkanen has struggled with his efficiency as of late, converting just 41.1 of his field-goal attempts across his last 10 appearances.
