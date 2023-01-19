Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers.

Markkanen returned to the floor after missing the last two contests due to injury. He has been on fire as of late, and Wednseday marked his third consecutive double double. Markkanen has now gone for over 20 points in 14 consecutive contests, and is putting together the best season of his career so far. He has been a solid fantasy option and will remain so as long as his role on offense continues.