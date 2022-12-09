Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
