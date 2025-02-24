Markkanen is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower-back soreness.

Markkanen has been dealing with a back issue over the last month, but he has been able to suit up for each of the previous five games. Over that stretch, he has averaged 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest. If he is ultimately unable to go Monday, Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh figure to see increased roles.