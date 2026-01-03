Markkanen (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Markkanen is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to a left knee contusion. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks are candidates for increased playing time. Over nine appearances in December, Markkanen averaged 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per contest.