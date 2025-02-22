Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rockets due to lower back soreness.
The Jazz could opt to play it cautiously on the second night of a back-to-back and have Markkanen sit out due to his back soreness. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh, Johnny Juzang and KJ Martin are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
