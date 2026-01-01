Markkanen is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers with a left knee contusion.

This appears to be a new injury for Markkanen after he previously battled a right groin issue. In his most recent outing, he finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday. If he can't play Thursday, there will be more minutes available for Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski.