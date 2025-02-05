Markkanen (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
After some subpar performances, Markkanen could be watching from the bench Wednesday while the Jazz host the Warriors in Utah. The star forward continues to manage a lower back injury, which could pave the way for more time on the floor for Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang against Golden State.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles vs. Orlando•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Removed from injury report•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Comes close to double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Upgraded to available•