Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy Wednesday due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.
Markkanen was a late addition to the Jazz's injury report and is now in jeopardy of missing out on playing against one of his former teams. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's worth noting that the Jazz are usually cautious with Markkanen. If Markkanen ends up sitting out, Taylor Hendricks could re-enter the rotation, and Kyle Filipowski would also likely be in line for elevated minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Will play Monday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Erupts for 33 points•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Delivers double-double in OT loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Posts team-high 22 points in defeat•