Markkanen is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.

Markkanen was a late addition to the Jazz's injury report and is now in jeopardy of missing out on playing against one of his former teams. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's worth noting that the Jazz are usually cautious with Markkanen. If Markkanen ends up sitting out, Taylor Hendricks could re-enter the rotation, and Kyle Filipowski would also likely be in line for elevated minutes.