Markkanen (hamstring) recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Knicks.

A minute restriction was the only resistance Markkanen faced in his return to action from an eight-game absence due to a hamstring strain. In addition to delivering a solid shooting night from the field and three-point range, Markkanen also provided his usual contributions on the glass. The Jazz aren't likely to take chances with their marquee player coming off the hamstring injury, so Markkanen could be a candidate to sit out the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday in Portland.