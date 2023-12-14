Markkanen chipped in 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Knicks.

A minute restriction was the only thing slowing Markkanen in his return to action. He showed no ill effects from his hamstring injury and made shots all over the court while also supplying a solid game off the glass. The Jazz will take no chances with its marquee player, so fantasy managers may need to be on the lookout for Markkanen's status in back-to-back games for the next week or so. Otherwise, it appears that his production will return to pre-injury levels shortly.