Markkanen is scheduled to undergo an MRI after suffering a right ankle and a right hip injury at Wednesday's practice, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz face the Pelicans on Thursday, so for now, Markkanen should be considered doubtful for that one, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this turn into a multi-game absence for the Utah star. If Markkanen needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh and Kevin Love.