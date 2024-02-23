Markkanen logged 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to Charlotte.

The 26-year-old forward just missed his 19th double-double of the season. Markkanen got a new frontcourt partner for this one as rookie Taylor Hendricks made his first start of the season, but it didn't seem to impact his production. Markkanen drained multiple three-pointers for the ninth straight game, averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 boards, 3.2 threes and 2.1 assists over that stretch.