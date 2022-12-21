Markkanen notched 38 points (13-20 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 victory over Detroit.

Markkanen was a man on a mission Tuesday, matching his career-high of 38 points, including nine triples. His breakout season continues, logging career-high numbers across the board. The Jazz have been arguably the most surprising team thus far, currently sitting at 18-and-16. Markkanen has been leading from the front and should continue chugging along at top-30 pace ROS.