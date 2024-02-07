Markkanen posted 33 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 win over the Thunder.
Markkanen scored at least 30 points for the second time in the past 10 games, recording his 16th double-double of the season. Coming off a breakout season in 2022-23, Markkanen has actually improved his production this year. He has been a first-round player in nine-category leagues, averaging 23.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.3 three-pointers. Barring any significant personnel changes, Markkanen's value should remain relatively steady moving forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Comes up short of double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Drains season-high six threes•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Delivers double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Jazz-Warriors postponed Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Posts double-double•