Markkanen totaled 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 28 minutes against the Lakers in Monday's 139-116 victory.

Every Utah starter and two reserves scored in double figures for the Jazz on Monday, and Markkanen led the charge with 23 points. It was the seventh time this season that the forward has reached that scoring mark after doing so only six times across 61 contests with Cleveland last year. Markkanen has flourished in his first campaign with the Jazz, as he's averaging a career-best 21.9 points per contest.