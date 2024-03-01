Markkanen recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to Orlando.
Markkanen led all Jazz players in threes made to go along with a trio of rebounds and ending two points shy of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Markkanen has connected on four or more threes in three of his last five games, posting at least 15 points in nine of his last 10 outings.
