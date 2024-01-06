Markkanen contributed 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 126-97 loss to Boston.

Markkanen was the only Utah player Friday to score 15 or more points. His 23 minutes were his lowest since Nov. 21, though that was due to the blowout loss. Markkanen is averaging 22.6 points on 49.4 percent shooting -- including 37.1 percent from three -- 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30.4 minutes per game since his return from an eight-game absence Dec. 13.