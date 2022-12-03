Markkanen logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 139-119 victory over the Pacers.

Markkanen fell one rebound short of a double-double in each of his previous two contests coming into Friday, and he was able to reach the elusive accomplishment while tying his season-high mark in boards against the Pacers. The emerging forward was very efficient with a 5-for-9 mark from three-point range, giving him 16 triples over his past three contests. Markkanen has blossomed in his first year in Utah, posting career-best marks of 22.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers to go along with 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per contest.