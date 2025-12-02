Markkanen notched 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-125 victory over the Rockets.

Markkanen paced the Jazz on the offensive end by pouring in 29 points, his best effort since Nov. 18. He also posted a solid night on the boards, but as has been the trend lately, he didn't make much of an impact defensively. Markkanen has been held without a block or steal in four straight appearances.