Markkanen posted 21 points (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Markkanen missed Utah's previous game and sat out seven of the team's past eight contests overall prior to Thursday, but he logged a healthy 36 minutes in his return against Dallas. Though he didn't shoot the ball well, especially from deep, the veteran forward still managed to lead the Jazz in the scoring department. Markkanen has been Utah's primary offensive threat whenever he's on the floor, as he leads the team with 23.0 points per game on the campaign while adding 3.2 three-pointers, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals.