Markkanen finished Friday's 145-113 victory over Toronto with 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Markkanen's multi-dimensional output has been a critical piece of Utah's recent success. The Jazz have gone 9-2 since Markkanen's full-time return, and with the rest of the roster playing at a high level, Utah's upward trend is likely to continue.