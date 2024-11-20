Markkanen produced 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.
Markkanen followed up his first double-double of the season with his second-highest scoring total of the season. The Jazz did it's best to keep up with the Lakers, and Markkanen's play int he second half helped to close the gap, but it ultimately wasn't enough to garner a fourth win.
