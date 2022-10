Markkanen supplied 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Denver.

The Jazz were never really in contention in this game, but Markkanen posted a solid line to continue his surprising role as a top producer in Utah's offense. He has started every game this season and is posting career-high averages in every major category, with 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over seven games.