Markkanen delivered 26 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 138-133 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen seems to be in midseason form already and was impressive in this win, missing just three shots from the field and finishing with more points than minutes played. Markkanen will operate as Utah's main scoring threat this season.