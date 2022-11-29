Markkanen closed Monday's 114-107 loss to the Bulls with 32 points (12-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Markkanen scored 24 points in the first half alone, leading the team in scoring while connecting on a season-high mark for threes against Chicago. Markkanen has surpassed the 30-point mark five times this season, doing so for the first time since scoring a season-high 38 points Nov. 11 against Phoenix.