Markkanen is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to right ankle soreness.
Markkanen played 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Minnesota, but he could be rested for the second half of this back-to-back set. The Jazz have already been fined for player participation reasons, so this will be an interesting situation to monitor going forward.
