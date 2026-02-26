Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (ankle/hip) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Fantasy managers likely saw this designation coming based on how Utah has handled Markkanen in the past. With Markkanen sidelined, there will be more opportunities for guys like John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski.
